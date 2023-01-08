Fitness First Brighton will help everyone combat the January Blues with its annual Red Monday event, set to be held on January 16, traditionally known as Blue Monday and considered one of the most depressing days of the year.

To help residents get those feel-good endorphins flowing, Fitness First Brighton is offering free access to everyone, for the entire day. This year there’s also the chance to win back the cost of January energy bills via a special, one-off, ‘Burn Off Your Bills’ incentive.

Anyone that visits the Fitness First Brighton club will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a month’s worth of energy courtesy of Fitness First. Whether that’s heading to a group exercise class, working up a sweat on the gym floor, or heating up in the sauna and steam, you’re in with a chance of winning!

Simply walk in or book an appointment in advance, with free guest passes available for non-members. Fitness First will randomly select winners after the event. The winners will get a £300 payment to cover the cost of their energy bill in January.

Christian Fourie, Fitness First Brighton Club General Manager said: “We hope our ‘Red Monday’ event and the ‘Burn Off Your Bills’ incentive help local people to combat the mental and physical struggles faced during the colder months. Our doors are open for anyone to come in and experience what the club has to offer and feel the benefits that getting active can bring, as well as be in with a chance to get their January energy bills covered.”

Rising energy bills are one of the biggest concerns for the general population, with new research showing that more than seven million people will be left struggling to pay energy bills without additional and ongoing government support.

Previous Fitness First research found that getting your blood pumping on Monday can help set a positive trend for the week ahead, with 42% saying Monday exercise made them far more likely to exercise for the rest of the week.

