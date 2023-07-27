Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus to celebrate “the joys of coming out” for 2023 Pride Week

Spokesman George Holroyd said: “This summer, BrightonGMC’s annual Pride show on Fri 28th and Sat 29th July at 7.30pm at St George’s church in Kemptown celebrates the joys of coming out as only they know how – with quite possibly the gayest mash up ever! They’re also raising much needed funds for LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity akt (Albert Kennedy Trust).

“The chorus traditionally opens Brighton Pride Week performing two nights of your favourite pop classics and club anthems in beautiful 4-part harmony. Mixed in among the choral performances are some showstopping solo numbers by members of the chorus. A week later, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus will add their music and style to the city’s Pride Community Parade.

“This year’s Pride musical extravaganza is tightly wrapped in a heartwarming tale about Theodore, a young gay man still hiding his truth. He’s visiting Brighton in a personal whirlwind, searching for the mindset, heart and courage to come out to his loved ones.

Various Voices group shot (contributed pic)

“Sound slightly familiar? Audiences will follow Theodore and the chorus down a yellow brick road sparkling with camp classics from the Spice Girls, Steps and Abba and iconic Kate Bush, David Bowie and Judy Garland numbers. Then click your heels together three times, head over that rainbow and see how the witches and wizard in this quintessentially Brighton tale lead everyone to a happy ending.

“It’s already been a busy year for BrightonGMC. Their Pride Show OUT! comes hot on the heels of a trip to Italy for Various Voices, the European LGBTQ+ choir festival, and a main stage slot at the UK’s Secret Garden Party festival.

“Held every 4 years, Various Voices brings together LGBTQ+ choirs from all over Europe and beyond, showcasing the diversity and power of choral music. In Italy, the chorus used their music to celebrate LGBTQ+ identities, strengthen links with other queer choirs and make a positive stand for equality and human rights.

“Before heading to host city Bologna, BrightonGMC performed in Florence’s iconic Teatro Verdi alongside their sisters London Gay Men’s Chorus, local chorus Choreos Firenze, and Querty Queer: the first LGBT choir in Ukraine. Over 150 choirs then converged on Bologna for the main event: five days of choral performances across the city, day and night, and a spectacular televised gala in Bologna’s magnificent historic centre: Piazza Maggiore.

“Then, just two weeks before Brighton Pride, the chorus set crowds alight at Secret Garden Party in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Singing on the Great Stage on the same bill as Grandmaster Flash, Leftfield, Underworld and De La Soul, they spread some festival magic with their tight choral harmonies and pink sequin waistcoats.

“BrightonGMC’s float is always a highlight of the Brighton Pride Community Parade. This year, as part of the chorus’s mission to champion LGBTQ+ representation and equality, it celebrates 20 years since the abolition of Section 28. From 1988 until 2003, this punitive law denied a generation the chance to equal access to sexual health advice or to see themselves represented in their education.

“Section 28 also barred teachers from being themselves at work and offering LGBTQ+ students support and positive queer role models. Using the Abolish Section 28 campaign’s iconic pink and black colours, BrightonGMC is also drawing attention to similar “Don’t Say Gay” laws around the world today.

“Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus is a registered charity and has a history of supporting other charities through its music. This year’s Pride show is raising money for akt. The charity supports LGBTQ+ young people aged 16–25 in the UK who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment. It’s a unique service offering young LGBTQ+ people emergency support, accommodation, mentors, life skills training and peer support networks.