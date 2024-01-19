Brighton: life through the clothes of Vogue model turned photo-journalist Lee Miller

Self-portrait (with headband), Lee Miller © Lee Miller Archives England 2023

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said: “Lee Miller, photographer, surrealist, model, war correspondent, writer, traveller, and cook lived her many lives with passion and audacity. These lives are all reflected in her dress and style. This exhibition will examine Lee Miller’s life and work through fashion and dress, beginning in Paris in the late 1920s and ending in Sussex in the mid-1950s. It includes Miller's outfits which represent key moments in her biography and her creativity.

“The exhibition includes her Parisian fashion of the 1930s and her fashionable dress worn in New York, jodhpurs, bathing wear and traditional folk dress from travel and adventures in Egypt and Europe with surrealist friends and artists, her military uniform from her work as a war correspondent, and maternity dress celebrating life in rural Sussex as a surrealist host. Very few of these intimate items have ever been seen in public. The wardrobe will be seen alongside her photography and brings a unique perspective to the stories of her life.

“The show focuses on seven places and times in Lee’s life. Each location represents not only a moment in Miller’s life but a period of creativity distinct from the others: Paris and her emergence as a photographer setting up her own studio, her New York studio photographing American art and fashion. Her work in Egypt photographing landscapes and her move into non-studio portraiture. Her later travels in 1930s Europe celebrating life and unfamiliar cultures. Her fashion photography and the arts under conflict in wartime London, and documenting history and the trauma of World War Two on the European frontline. The exhibition concludes with Miller’s life as a gourmand and host at Farleys, Sussex.”

Curator Martin Pel said: “The chance discovery of the trunks of Lee Miller's clothes at her home in Sussex is extraordinary – and revelatory. Clothes are so personal that to be able to tell the story of one of the most incredible people of the twentieth century through her clothing alongside her work is really a dream project.

"The exhibition includes ten outfits, representing key moments in Miller's life and her biography, with her photographic work complementing her clothing. But it is through Miller's dress that we get a much more personal understanding of who she was and how she lived - a fashion model, a war correspondent, a wife, and a mother. It's all there in the exhibition.'