Brighton marks 50th anniversary of ABBA’s historic Eurovision win

ABBA in Brighton, 1974 © Photoshot - Topfoto

ABBA triuimphed at the Dome on April 6 1974 with the song Waterloo – a moment the venue will mark by unveiling a commemorative plaque. Other 50th anniversary celebrations include a weekend of music, dance and family entertainment inspired by the Swedish supergroup.

Andrew Comben, chief executive at Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival said: “Fifty years ago, ABBA made history on stage at Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall as winners of the 19th Eurovision Song Contest as their entry Waterloo catapulted the Swedish pop sensations on to worldwide fame.

“Brighton Dome will mark the 50th anniversary of this iconic moment with the unveiling of a plaque on the venue’s exterior on Thursday, April 4 at 12pm, celebrating the important part ABBA’s victory plays in its history.

“The installation of the plaque coincides with the recent reopening of Brighton Dome’s magnificent Grade I and Grade II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre following a major six-year refurbishment.

"The project included substantial restoration and upgrades to both spaces, including conserving vital heritage features and improving the visitor experience and facilities for artists and audiences alike. An interactive digital timeline has also been installed, allowing visitors to explore Brighton Dome’s rich heritage – including the ABBA win – plus new dressing rooms include one named Waterloo.

“On Saturday, April 6, Eurovision royalty will once again grace the Concert Hall stage with Gold, an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits plus music from the Eurovision songbook hosted by Sweden’s 1999 Eurovision winner Charlotte Perelli. Performers include the UK’s 1997 winner Katrina, of Katrina and the Waves, and 2000 entrant Nicki French, Irish winner Linda Martin and more, all backed by the hugely talented Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus.

“In the Studio Theatre, Dynamite Waterloo is an ABBA-fuelled party that will bring together legendary Brighton entertainer Boogaloo Stu, DJ Dynamite Sal, dance troupe Sparklemotion and cabaret singer Dolly Rocket. An afternoon of back-to-back ABBA hits, plus singing and dancing, the event will also feature internationally acclaimed cabaret star Le Gateau Chocolat and sax-playing drag queen Snow White Trash, who will join the stage for an ABBA tribute like no other.

“Throughout the weekend, families can attend craft workshops, teaching children and their parents and carers how to make and animate table-top puppets based on the Swedish supergroup. Each session will end with a group ABBA-themed dance-athon for participants and their puppets.”

Andrew added: “Brighton Dome’s history spans more than 200 years, making it an extraordinary space in which to bring the arts alive.