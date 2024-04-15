Brighton organisations join forces to launch 'Meet Up and Move'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launching on Friday, April 19, at The Somerset Centre (62 St. James Street, Brighton, BN2 1PR), Meet Up and Move will feature fun and inclusive seated exercise sessions designed to be accessible regardless of mobility level. The classes incorporate adapted sports, mental stimulation activities and opportunities for social interaction.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rise Life Brighton and The Somerset Centre to bring this wonderful new offering to older adults in our community," says Liz Brackley, owner of Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter

"Meet Up and Move aligns perfectly with our mission of enriching the quality of life for over 50s through engaging in activities that support overall wellness. These sessions may be particularly beneficial for older male attendees who are experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness. We want to create a space where older adults can get together and enjoy their love for sport in a friendly environment."

Client of Home Instead enjoying seated exercise.

Each Meet Up and Move session will run from 11am to 1pm, with a seated exercise class followed by light refreshments and time to socialise. The program is designed to be dementia/Parkinson’s-friendly and open to all abilities, making it an inclusive environment for all. There will be a different sports focus each session, such as boxing or tennis, which helps with upper body movement and balance.

Rise Life Brighton specialises in delivering adapted sports, mental activities and social programs to enhance wellbeing. The Somerset Centre provides vital community services aimed at promoting independence and connection for seniors.

"We make a real difference in people's lives through relaxed sports, mental stimulation, and nurturing meaningful social bonds," said Pam Gordon from Rise Life Brighton. "Meet Up and Move will give local older adults a fantastic chance to move, laugh, and create new friendships."

The first Meet Up and Move session takes place on Friday, April 19, and is part of the ‘Stay Strong, Stay Steady, Stay Independent’ campaign run by Ageing Well who deliver services across Brighton and Hove for those over the age of 50.

Meet up and Move flyer

After the April kick-off, Meet Up and Move will take place the first Friday of each month on May 3, June 7, and July 5 at The Somerset Centre.

Advanced registration is required for this event, contact Pam on 01273 090570 or 07900 368439 to book your space. The first trial session is free, with a £5 fee for subsequent monthly sessions. Caregivers are welcome to attend.

The sessions have benefied with a small grant from the Home Instead Charity fund, which is a national charitable organisation. They aim to keep adults healthy, happy and connected to their communities. They support and provide grants to existing charities and local community groups.