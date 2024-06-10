Brighton's Roy Grace is confirmed as Queen Camilla's favourite fictional detective

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton-based detective Roy Grace has been given the royal seal of approval by the Queen.

On today's episode of the Queen's Reading Room podcast, Queen Camilla announced that her favourite fictional detective was Peter James' Roy Grace – above other classic detectives such as Sherlock and Miss Marple.

The Queen said: “[In answer to who her favourite fictional detective is] I think Chief SuperIntendent Grace from the Peter James books. I think because there are so many of his books and I started at the very beginning. So the nice thing about his books is that, although there is a pretty terrifying story that goes on, you’ve always got the thread of Grace and his life and what’s happening in his life and there are lots of twists and turns and it just keeps you on your toes.”

The Roy Grace series began 20 years ago with Dead Simple, with the principal characters quickly establishing themselves as the series began to grow.

A crime fiction phenomenon, the series has also been adapted for the small screen in ITV's Grace, starring John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as Detective Sergeant Glen Branson.