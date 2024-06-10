Brighton's Roy Grace is confirmed as Queen Camilla's favourite fictional detective

By Phil Hewitt
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Brighton-based detective Roy Grace has been given the royal seal of approval by the Queen.

On today's episode of the Queen's Reading Room podcast, Queen Camilla announced that her favourite fictional detective was Peter James' Roy Grace – above other classic detectives such as Sherlock and Miss Marple.

The Queen said: “[In answer to who her favourite fictional detective is] I think Chief SuperIntendent Grace from the Peter James books. I think because there are so many of his books and I started at the very beginning. So the nice thing about his books is that, although there is a pretty terrifying story that goes on, you’ve always got the thread of Grace and his life and what’s happening in his life and there are lots of twists and turns and it just keeps you on your toes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Roy Grace series began 20 years ago with Dead Simple, with the principal characters quickly establishing themselves as the series began to grow.

Peter James (contributed pic)Peter James (contributed pic)
Peter James (contributed pic)

A crime fiction phenomenon, the series has also been adapted for the small screen in ITV's Grace, starring John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as Detective Sergeant Glen Branson.

The most recent Grace book is Stop Them Dead. In the darkness, a farmer confronts intruders, unaware of the brutal outcome that awaits him. As Detective Superintendent Roy Grace arrives at the crime scene, he senses a deeper conspiracy than a mere break-in. Ruthless gangs, operating with military precision, have discovered a new black market flourishing in the shadows – an unthinkable source of wealth even more profitable than drugs. Grace's pursuit of justice leads him into a deadly game against merciless people who stop at nothing to protect their ill-gotten wealth. With time running out, Grace must defy the odds and halt these criminal masterminds.

Related topics:Roy GraceQueenBrightonPeter James

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.