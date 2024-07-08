Bringing together speakers with a passion - East Sussex dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Crook who takes to the stage as Tim B'vard continues to host and mastermind a monthly East Sussex mix of speakers passionate about their subjects.

As he says, they are not necessarily experts and probably wouldn't see themselves as such. The point rather is their passion for whatever it is they are talking about.

The talks happen on the second Wednesday at Towner, Eastbourne and the third Wednesday at Kino-teatr, St Leonards.

The next show in H&SL (at Kino-teatr) is Wednesday, July 17. The next show in Eastbourne (at Towner) is Wednesday, July 10.

Tim Crook AKA B'vard 2 by James Bellorini

The show is called The Bavard Bar, and Tim describes it as a mix of TED Talks, comedy and Radio 4.

“Essentially it is three people on the night, regular people who are pre-booked and they share their passion. In my previous profession I was a lawyer and people used to hold me up as an expert in my field but I never thought I was. All I knew was from reading and from talking to other lawyers. I wasn't an expert.

“The people I have in The Bavard Bar are people whose passion comes through. On the night the three people speak and the audience that comes won't know who they are or what they're going to talk about in advance, and they just talk for 15 to 20 minutes.

“I tried telling people in advance what the talks were back in 2017 when I started it. But it didn't really work. I had a guy that loved historic guitars going back to the 1600s and he had a phenomenal collection. He brought some of them along when he gave his talk. I knew a few guitarists and said to them did they fancy coming along.

"But none of them did and I think it's that thing that if you know someone is going to talk about something that you are passionate about then perhaps you won't want to come because you think you know what you need to know. Or if it's something that you are not necessarily interested in, you won't come either.

"It just felt that either way you alienate people. So I think it's much better not to tell people what it is and I think that way it's so much more open-ended and people just come out of curiosity. It's like a box of chocolates. You don't know what you're going to get. I curate the talks and just make sure that they're all a bit different on the night. After each talk I allow questions.

“The comedy and the Radio 4 elements come in because my preference is lightness and humour and intrigue.

"I don’t want politics or religion and I try to avoid those subjects but to keep it light and fun over the years I've introduced a few little interactive games that just help keep the energy flowing – a few comedic games. For instance, when people come in there is always a caption competition.”

There is never an issue finding speakers, with always a good flow of people who can talk on varied subjects.