Dinomania from Britain's Got Talent is returning to Worthing in 2023, with dinosaurs roaming around the crowd during a live tour of the UK's most interactive dinosaur show.

There are new dinosaurs to see and Dinomania is bigger this year, with more dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures than ever before in the interactive dinosaur extravaganza.

Chris Roberts, known as Ranger Chris, reached the semi finals on BGT in 2022 and you can see him with his amazing herd of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures at Durrington High School in April. There will be four 90-minute shows to choose from, at 11am and 2pm and Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

Organiser Alexandria Tuck said: "Watch in amazement as the dinosaurs walk amongst the audience. Get up close and personal with lots of baby dinosaurs. Maybe you will get lucky and get to feed our long neck Armargasaurus or are you brave enough to touch a huge T.Rex.

"Also take a look and learn about fossils with the UK’s largest mobile dinosaur museum, all included in the ticket price. It is educational and fun for all the family.

"Since last time, we made it through to the semi finals of BGT and have new dinosaurs we can’t wait to showcase. The award-winning YouTube Rangers from Dinomania will teach you all about these amazing creatures. Dinosaurs will roam around the crowd in the UK's most interactive dinosaur show."

Dinomania travels all over the UK teaching adults and children about dinosaurs and boasts a huge following on social media with millions of followers worldwide.

All participants will require a ticket, including adults. There are only 300 tickets available per session. All attendees should be seated on the floor for the most interactive experience but for those less than able, there will be limited seating around the sides.

Dinomania gives children the opportunity to get up close to large walking dinosaurs

Please note the large dinosaurs are very big and realistic, so there is a mild scare factor to bear in mind. Tickets are £12.50. Visit www.dinomania.co.uk to book

