BROS Musical Productions offer Stepping Out in Felpham production
Spokeswoman Emma Twiddy said: “This captivating theatrical production promises to dazzle audiences with its blend of heart, humour and toe-tapping routines. Stepping Out follows the journey of a group of individuals from various walks of life who come together for a tap dance class. As the characters navigate their personal struggles and triumphs, they form an unlikely bond and discover the transformative power of dance.
“Directed by Kate Bennett, this lively and uplifting play showcases the dedication and passion of its cast and crew members of BROS Musical Productions. From the infectious energy of the dance numbers to the poignant moments of self-discovery. Stepping Out promises to be an unforgettable experience for theatregoers of all ages.”
Chairman Tony Bright said: “We are thrilled to bring Stepping Out to the stage at St Mary’s Centre, Felpham. This production is a celebration of friendship, perseverance and the joy of dance. We can’t wait to share this heartwarming story with our audience.”
The show is in production from Thursday 21 to Saturday 23 March at St Marys Centre in Felpham.