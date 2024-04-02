Burgess Hill family fun sessions get growing theme

Holiday sessions in Mid Sussex this week aimed at children with special educational needs and disabilities will feature gardening activities thanks to the support of a Sussex charity.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
The Budding Foundation, created in 2013, contacted South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks for supplies of all that will be needed at the Burgess Hill family fun days.

Thanks to the Tates of Sussex garden centre, the three to 18-year-olds taking part can enjoy a range of activities using the seeds, compost, flower pots as well as kits for birdhouse painting and growing.

“We know the families will have a fantastic time”, says the Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett. “And are delighted to have been able to support the initiative which also focuses on Easter-themed arts and crafts thanks to co-operation between Burgess Hill Town Council and King’s Church in the town."

Family Team Leader Angie Bee collects the goodies from Clive Gravett.

Clive began his charity to raise funds to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability. It supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

