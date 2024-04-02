Burgess Hill family fun sessions get growing theme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Budding Foundation, created in 2013, contacted South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks for supplies of all that will be needed at the Burgess Hill family fun days.

Thanks to the Tates of Sussex garden centre, the three to 18-year-olds taking part can enjoy a range of activities using the seeds, compost, flower pots as well as kits for birdhouse painting and growing.

“We know the families will have a fantastic time”, says the Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett. “And are delighted to have been able to support the initiative which also focuses on Easter-themed arts and crafts thanks to co-operation between Burgess Hill Town Council and King’s Church in the town."

Family Team Leader Angie Bee collects the goodies from Clive Gravett.