Burgess Hill Theatre Club offer Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof

Proof is being staged by Burgess Hill Theatre Club (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “David Auburn’s Proof explores the fine line between genius and mental health.

"First performed in 2000, it quickly transferred to Broadway and then the West End, winning both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

"It was later adapted into a film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Burgess Hill Theatre Club is excited to be performing this multi award-winning play.

"Proof tells the story of Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant but unstable mathematical genius who must fight to prove the authorship of a landmark proof that is discovered amongst her father's papers.

"It’s an intriguing story about family, truth, gender and mental health and is a must for anyone who loves maths!”

Performances are 8pm Wednesday to Friday, April 24-26 and 2pm and 8pm on Saturday, April 27. Tickets are £13 (Wednesday 24), and £15 for all other performances.

Tickets are available online (ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-theatre-club – booking fee applies).

Also coming up, Coronation Street actor Brian Capron takes the stage in Punchline, a play by Andrew Kay, at The Lantern Theatre, Brighton, 77 St James Street, BN21PA, from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.

Show spokesman Tony Flood said: “Brian Capron’s career on stage and TV has seen him appear in the hit series Grange Hill, Where The Heart Is, EastEnders and playing the iconic role of serial killer Richard Hillman in Coronation Street.

“Punchline centres on the end of the day and the end of an era. Comedian Terry has arrived at the club where once he was the headline act but now is reduced to introducing exotic dancers and bands.

"In a career where the world of comedy was dominated by men, and racism and misogyny were the norm, Terry talks about his experiences working alongside some of the greats – Les Dawson, Tommy Cooper, Ken Dodd and Larry Grayson.

“He reflects on how his career never reached the heights that theirs did.

"As time moved on his style of comedy was rapidly eclipsed by the new alternative comedy scene.

“As Terry prepares to go on stage he talks about comedy, his life on the road and on stage.

"Gradually Terry reveals not only how his career has changed but also his private life in a tragic-comic tale of clubland life and domestic abuse.”

Punchline is a new work by Andrew Kay whose previous play I Will Survive won the drama competition at the Word On Worthing literary festival. His second play Morning Glory opened at The Two Brewers in London, had a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe and was revived at Theatre Royal Brighton’s studio format season for two sell-out performances.

Brian Capron is vice-president of Eastbourne group Anderida Writers.