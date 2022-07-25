Burgess Hill Town Council announce summer holiday activities

Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

The Urban Beach sandpit returns to Church Walk tomorrow, and will be open every day from 10am-4pm until September 11.

The Children’s Safari, hosted by Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, will be held on Wednesday at Bedelands Nature Reserve.

Wowzer Wednesday will be returning every week in August with free sessions of circus skills from 11am-1pm.

For children with special educational needs and disabilities, a Family Fun Morning will be held at the King’s Church on August 9, with sensory story time, inflatables, arts and crafts.