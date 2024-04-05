Busy April lies ahead for Colonnade House creative hub in Worthing

John Shelley - 60 Watt Butterfly

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Colonnade House is a hub for what's happening in Worthing and we look forward to growing bigger and even better this year. Join in with our programme and be a part of it too.

“Starting off a busy month at Colonnade House, we have John Stanley Clamp sharing aspects from his life in his exhibition Snapshot. Michael Harbour will be sharing his collection of paintings inspired by water and weather in Timeless Tides. The wonderful SOLD studio artists are joining us to showcase their original artworks.

“After a long career in the circus world, Fred Delius will be exhibiting his collections of urban sketchings and paintings around his hometown Worthing. Worthing-based artist Glenn Phur will be showing his portraiture work for one week only. Georgina Neal’s first solo exhibition is an exciting collection of experimental abstract paintings. For the last exhibition of the month we have John Shelley with a selection of paintings for his exhibition Surreal or not Surreal.”

John Stanley-Clamp: Snapshot, April 2-7: “See a snapshot of John Stanley-Clamp’s life as he shares pieces from his career, from graduating from the Royal College of Art, becoming an exhibition and window designer at Harrods, to working freelance for ad agencies, films, magazines and more.”

Michael Harbour: Timeless Tides, April 2-7: “Timeless Tides is a collection of paintings by Michael Harbour all with a central theme of water and weather. Capturing various kinds of weather, differing landscapes and how these factors alter the appearance of nature's elements, Michael has brought these together in his semi-abstract, textured paintings.”

SOLD 7, April 9-21: “The wonderful artists at SOLD studio invite you to Colonnade House as they showcase their bold, bright and beautiful artworks. SOLD (Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Differences) offer purposeful and meaningful work experience for adults with learning differences in a realistic charity shop setting.”

Fred Delius: Urban Sketching & House Portraits, April 9-21: “After a long career in the circus world, Fred Delius will be exhibiting a collection of sketches and drawings made around the streets of his home town Worthing and the surrounding area.”

Glenn Phur Arts: Art for your Home – Art for your Heart, April 23-28: “Artist and painter Glenn Phur is back at Colonnade House for only one week to showcase his portraiture and landscape work. Glenn finds an idea, feeling, story or image and creates a collection of paintings based around the start point.

Georgina Neal: The Joy of Colour, April 23-May 5: “Georgina Neal’s first solo exhibition is an exciting collection of experimental abstract work that has an influence of acrylic pouring.”