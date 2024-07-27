Busy August at Eastbourne’s Bandstand

The Harry Styles Experience (contributed pic)

The Central Band of the Royal British Legion is on the programme at Eastbourne’s Bandstand this August.

Alongside tributes to Harry Styles and George Michael, the Central Band will be taking to the stage no fewer than eight times during the first week of August from Friday, August 2-Thursday, August 8 with a final performance on the afternoon of Friday, August 9.

A spokesman said: “The music gets underway on the evening of Friday, August 2 with The Harry Styles Experience – aka Adam Ingles – paying homage to the former One Direction star. An incredibly gifted singer, musician and performer, Adam brings all of Harry Styles’ great elements together in a specially crafted show that encompasses all those elements to hit the perfect balance for all ages. Adam’s song list includes some of Harry Styles’ One Direction and later solo hits alongside a handful of the best contemporary and rock classics ever written.

“Saturday night August 3 at the Bandstand will see Beyond Faith delivering an award-winning tribute to George Michael. Beyond Faith is a brilliant spectacle and journey through the musical legend’s hits courtesy of twice National Tribute Award winner and runner-up Best British Male, Paul Grant-Reason. Together with his incredible band and backing singers, Paul’s talent, insight and attention to detail creates a show capturing George's live work with the respect and dignity it truly deserves.

“The Central Band of the Royal British Legion makes its first appearance at the Traditional Afternoon Concert on Sunday, August 4 at 3pm. The Central Band is the flagship band of The Royal British Legion and under the baton of the energetic Captain David Cole, former director of music on HMY Britannia, the band has established itself as a respected and in-demand ensemble. The band returns to the stage on Sunday evening for a second concert and then each afternoon throughout the week at 3pm.