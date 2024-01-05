Busy January at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud
“And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie’s most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time, selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939. This iconic thriller has been reinvented for the 21st century, and for the stage, in a new live adaptation that has been gripping audiences across the country. And Then There Were None is set to play in Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from January 16-20. Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their host mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.
“And from Blackeyed Theatre comes a major revival of Oh What A Lovely War, to mark the anniversary of Joan Littlewood’s epic anti-war revival. A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What a Lovely War will play at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from January 23-27. Wildly satirical, visually stunning, and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself. Now, more than ever, it holds a mirror up to the world and speaks to us all.”
The cast includes Christopher Arkeston (Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket), 2023 Rose Bruford graduate Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley (Once, Barn Theatre; Summer in the City, The Gatehouse; Caligari, Underbelly), Alice E Mayer (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre; The Chronicles of Wild Hollow, Audible; Y Mabinogi, Welsh tour), Chioma Uma (Brief Encounter, New Wolsey and UK tour; Kiss Me Kate, Watermill Theatre; Cinderella The Rockin’ Panto!, New Wolsey Theatre) and Euan Wilson.