Busy January at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud

“And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie’s most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time, selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939. This iconic thriller has been reinvented for the 21st century, and for the stage, in a new live adaptation that has been gripping audiences across the country. And Then There Were None is set to play in Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from January 16-20. Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their host mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.