Calling all Labradors!

Goodwood's celebration of dogs, Goodwoof (18-19 May) is on the hunt for a plethora of lovely labradors to open the event each day
By Dawn SharpeContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
This year's in-the-spotlight-dog breed at Goodwoof is the ever-popular and fabulous Labrador. Organisers are on the hunt for these four-legged favourites to open the show on the Saturday and Sunday.

The Duke of Richmond said, "Last year, we were inundated with amazing poodles of all shapes, sizes and colours who joined together for a spectacular parade from Goodwood House to the showground entrance.

"It really made for the most amazing celebration of the breed. This year, we would love to see an equal amount of wonderful Labradors leading the way on the Saturday and Sunday morning behind the brass band."

    Goodwoof is looking for LabradorsGoodwoof is looking for Labradors
    Labradors will gather outside Goodwood House for a refreshment stop before walking, together with their owners, behind the Duke and friends, to the giant orange hounds which mark the entrance to this greatest celebration of dogs.

    Whatsmore, as a thank you for joining in, owners can enjoy half price entry when they sign up to the parade on either Saturday 18 or Sunday 19 May.

    It's so easy to get involved. Simply click here

    For more What's On and Plan Your Day or to book tickets, visit goodwood.com

