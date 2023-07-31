Calling all Lego fans! Hastings Brick Fair takes place on Saturday August 19

Love Lego? Then come along to the first Hastings Brick Fair on Saturday August 19.

Brickz n Bitz Ltd are hosting the first Hastings Brick Fair on Saturday August 19, 10am until 4pm at West St Leonards Community & Social Club on Bexhill Road.

There will be stalls selling new and used building bricks, figures and accessories of different brands, which include Lego. Try your luck on Brickz n Bitz Tombola, and sit and relax with a hot or cold beverage while your kids play in the building area. There will also be a free kids colouring competition, with a prize of a £10 gift voucher to use at the Brickz n Bitz shop in Hastings.

Entry is £1 per adult and 50p for children 5 and over. Under 5's are free. Payable on the door in cash please.

Hastings Brick Fair 2023 Flier

A great opportunity for all you Lego fanatics to come and grab yourself a bargain and a fun day out for families. Look forward to seeing you all there!