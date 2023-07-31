NationalWorldTV
Calling all Lego fans! Hastings Brick Fair takes place on Saturday August 19

Love Lego? Then come along to the first Hastings Brick Fair on Saturday August 19.
By Kristel MurphyContributor
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:54 BST

Brickz n Bitz Ltd are hosting the first Hastings Brick Fair on Saturday August 19, 10am until 4pm at West St Leonards Community & Social Club on Bexhill Road.

There will be stalls selling new and used building bricks, figures and accessories of different brands, which include Lego. Try your luck on Brickz n Bitz Tombola, and sit and relax with a hot or cold beverage while your kids play in the building area. There will also be a free kids colouring competition, with a prize of a £10 gift voucher to use at the Brickz n Bitz shop in Hastings.

Entry is £1 per adult and 50p for children 5 and over. Under 5's are free. Payable on the door in cash please.

    Hastings Brick Fair 2023 FlierHastings Brick Fair 2023 Flier
    Hastings Brick Fair 2023 Flier

    A great opportunity for all you Lego fanatics to come and grab yourself a bargain and a fun day out for families. Look forward to seeing you all there!

    Please note; there is limited parking onsite, and also as this is our first Brick Fair, it is only a small event at the moment, but hopefully we can build it up every year with your support. The kids building area has limited amount of space.

