Calling all Olympians: Unleash your inner athlete at County Mall this summer

By Laura WilsonContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:24 BST
Crawley, UK: With the Paris 2024 Olympics kicking off this Friday, 26th July, County Mall is inviting families to unleash their inner athletes for a thrilling sports-themed experience!

Every weekend throughout the school summer holidays, visitors will get to enjoy a variety of exciting sports activities, which started with a surfing simulator on the 27th and 28th July and will finish with archery on the 24th and 25th of August – guaranteed to get kids’ hearts racing and spirits soaring!

Other sporting spectacles taking place over the summer include a penalty shoot out, mini golf, and wall climbing, all free for families to enjoy over the summer period.

But that’s not all – Team GB Olympian Bobsledder, Brad Hall, kicked off the excitement at County Mall with a meet and greet at County Mall on Saturday, 27th July. Don’t worry if you missed him, as the centre will announce a second Olympian meet and greet for later this summer!

Surf Simulator at County Mall

Visitors can also test their athleticism on a running track outside Primark, as well as a long jump outside Costa on the Lower Mall!

More information can be found on the County Mall website: countymall.co.uk/news-and-events/calling-all-olympians

