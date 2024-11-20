Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Candlelit concerts are set to bring timeless Christmas carols to All Saints Chapel next month.

‘Unforgettable performances’ by a string quartet will take place at the stunning venue throughout December.

The Old Chapel will be illuminated by thousands of candles and adorned with festive decorations, which organisers Fever said creates ‘a truly magical atmosphere’.

A spokesperson for Fever said: “Candlelight is a series of original concerts created with the aim of democratizing access to classical music.

A Candlelight performance. Photo: Contributed

"This innovative format offers a unique live music experience through a diverse range of programs that cater to all tastes, performed by local musicians in iconic venues, with both the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

"Candlelight invites a broader audience, many of whom may have never considered attending a classical music concert.

"It also connects with the most iconic pieces by great composers, as well as hits by renowned contemporary artists, all interpreted in a fresh and different way.

“Throughout December, attendees will be immersed in the magic of Christmas with timeless carols like Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells, along with beloved holiday soundtracks and selections from The Nutcracker.”

On December 20 and 22, the string quartet will be performing songs from Christmas movie soundtracks.

Tickets start at £28 and seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

The company also hosts string quartet tributes to artists including Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Adele and more.

To view the complete programming in Eastbourne, and book tickets, visit: https://feverup.com/m/255780.