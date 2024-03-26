Caravans and canals inspired writer appearing in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nancy’s latest book, Thunderstone, is a memoir of life after lockdown in an old Buccaneer caravan. In 2020 Nancy received the Royal Geographical Society Ness Award for environmental writing for a decade-long response to the polar regions across non-fiction (The Library of Ice), poetry (Disko Bay) and artist’s books (How to Say ‘I Love You’ in Greenlandic).

The poems written during her two-year role as Canal Laureate for The Poetry Society were installed along the waterways where they could be seen projected on wharves at night, stencilled on towpaths, or engraved into fish gates; they are collected in the pamphlet Navigations.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another pamphlet of prose poems, Uneasy Pieces, was published by Guillemot Press in 2022. Nancy has held numerous international research residencies, most recently as Visiting Professor of Literature at the Free University of Berlin.