Caravans and canals inspired writer appearing in Lewes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nancy’s latest book, Thunderstone, is a memoir of life after lockdown in an old Buccaneer caravan. In 2020 Nancy received the Royal Geographical Society Ness Award for environmental writing for a decade-long response to the polar regions across non-fiction (The Library of Ice), poetry (Disko Bay) and artist’s books (How to Say ‘I Love You’ in Greenlandic).
The poems written during her two-year role as Canal Laureate for The Poetry Society were installed along the waterways where they could be seen projected on wharves at night, stencilled on towpaths, or engraved into fish gates; they are collected in the pamphlet Navigations.
Another pamphlet of prose poems, Uneasy Pieces, was published by Guillemot Press in 2022. Nancy has held numerous international research residencies, most recently as Visiting Professor of Literature at the Free University of Berlin.
The talk at the All Saint's Centre, Lewes, will start at 8pm (doors open 7.30pm) For more information and tickets please visit lewesliterarysociety.co.uk