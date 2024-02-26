Catherine Lima plays for Steyning Jazz Club

Catherine Lima (contributed pic)

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “The finest female jazz singers are few in number and Steyning Jazz Club is therefore delighted to be able to present one of the very best: Catherine Lima.

“Performing to sell-out crowds since 2019, Catherine explores the life and songs of the jazz icon Peggy Lee. Rising from humble beginnings in North Dakota, Peggy Lee proved that ambition and sheer hard work, together with extraordinary talent, pay dividends.

"A prolific songwriter, she was in the entertainment industry for over 60 years and is known as one of the great female jazz innovators.

“2020 was the centenary of Peggy Lee's birth and although her songs have always been in Catherine’s repertoire, her recent Peggy Lee project, which has been so well researched and formidably presented, allowed her the opportunity to explore the extensive back catalogue of this troubled yet very talented woman. With Catherine Lima's dazzling singing the evening follows Peggy Lee's fascinating rise to fame and helps explain how she maintained her prominence on the music scene for so many years.

“London-based singer-songwriter Catherine has been delighting her audiences on the jazz circuit for over a decade. A particularly charismatic and entertaining performer, she has a warm expressive tone which she uses expertly to create moods from sultry to joyous, drawing on influences such as Anita O’Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Joni Mitchell, Patricia Barber, Barbra Streisand and, of course, Peggy Lee.”

Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members.

Membership costs a single payment of £15, reducing the entry charge to £10 for all subsequent 2024 concerts.

The bar is provided by Keith’s Bar serving local draft ales, wines, soft drinks and snacks.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.