Celebrate Brighton Pride with Jodie Harsh at Brighton i360
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jodie Harsh's journey from London's underground club scene to international acclaim is a testament to her talent and vision.
Her performances at venues like Pacha Ibiza, Wembley Stadium, Printworks, and the Warehouse Project have solidified her status as a global music icon. Known for her signature blonde beehive and pulsating DJ sets, Harsh creates an atmosphere that is both exhilarating and unifying.
Joining Jodie Harsh will be Gaydio’s Kriss Herbert and Brighton’s own Lizzie Curious, who will set the tone for an evening of celebration. Their presence underscores the local flavour and broad appeal of Brighton Pride, highlighting the event’s dedication to community and diversity.
Speaking about the gig Jodie says: “Brighton Pride has always been more than just a party; it is a powerful expression of identity and solidarity.
"This year's event at the Brighton i360 promises to capture the essence of what makes Pride special: a shared space where everyone can be themselves and celebrate together. It is a chance to celebrate who we are, where we come from, and where we are going.”
The event is open to those 18 and over with valid ID. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/jodie-harsh
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.