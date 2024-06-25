Celebrate Brighton Pride with Jodie Harsh at Brighton i360

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic DJ and drag queen, Jodie Harsh, will bring her infectious energy and distinctive sound to the Brighton i360 beachside deck on Sunday, August 4 from 6pm to 10pm.

Jodie Harsh's journey from London's underground club scene to international acclaim is a testament to her talent and vision.

Her performances at venues like Pacha Ibiza, Wembley Stadium, Printworks, and the Warehouse Project have solidified her status as a global music icon. Known for her signature blonde beehive and pulsating DJ sets, Harsh creates an atmosphere that is both exhilarating and unifying.

Joining Jodie Harsh will be Gaydio’s Kriss Herbert and Brighton’s own Lizzie Curious, who will set the tone for an evening of celebration. Their presence underscores the local flavour and broad appeal of Brighton Pride, highlighting the event’s dedication to community and diversity.

Jodie Harsh at Brighton i360.

Speaking about the gig Jodie says: “Brighton Pride has always been more than just a party; it is a powerful expression of identity and solidarity.

"This year's event at the Brighton i360 promises to capture the essence of what makes Pride special: a shared space where everyone can be themselves and celebrate together. It is a chance to celebrate who we are, where we come from, and where we are going.”