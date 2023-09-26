Celebrate Grandparents Day this Sunday at Sharnfold Farm
Sunday October 1 is Grandparents Day - and Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross wants to give them all a treat!
The national day was introduced back in 2008 by the charity Age Concern, and is always on the first Sunday of October.
To mark the occasion, Sharnfold - owned by The Family Parks Group - is offering half price admission to all visitors on Sunday.
This offer is available online only - go to https:/beyonk.com/.../grandparents-day-1-2-price-tickets...
Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "Grandparents are so special to us all, and what better way to thank them.
"Please come along on Sunday - we look forward to welcoming you - but you must book online in advance to access the 2 for 1 offer."
Sharnfold Farm is on the Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne, BN24 5BU.