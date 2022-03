Mums can get free entry to Stansted House on Mothering Sunday.

Spend the day learning about the history behind the beautiful Edwardian mansion, and enjoy the spectacular sweeping carpet of daffodils.

Stansted House is open from 1pm - 5pm, with last admissions at 4pm.

Stansted House.

Book your tickets here.