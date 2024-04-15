Celebrate National Tea Day with the best afternoon teas in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for tea cups clinking, kettles whistling and tea fans coming together for a brew-tiful celebration!

Tea strutted onto the scene in the British Empire in the 17th century, instantly becoming the UK's go-to beverage. It was a symbol of class and sophistication and its popularity rose, helping to create iconic British traditions such as afternoon tea.

National Tea Day is our chance to raise our mugs high and toast to this worldwide love affair with tea.

Afternoon Tea Day in on April 21.

To make this year's celebration extra special, Gemma Logan, party expert at Brighton events company Fizzbox, shares the best afternoon teas in Brighton.

Price: From £46 per person. Drinks included: 6 different teas Location: Pool Valley, Brighton, BN1 1PN

Hop aboard the iconic British Routemaster RML 2333 and cruise through Brighton's sights while indulging in a delicious afternoon tea. From the Palace Pier to the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Marina to North Laine, soak in the views as you tuck into freshly-cut sandwiches, cakes and classic scones with jam and clotted cream. You’ll enjoy six different teas as you enjoy your 90 minute journey and can make things even more special with gin cocktails or prosecco.

Price: From £39.85 per person/ Drinks included: Pot of tea. Location: Lower Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2LN

Elevate afternoon tea game (literally!) with a trip to Brighton's i360. Just imagine soaring 450ft above the ground in the sleek i360 pod, surrounded by jaw-dropping views of Brighton, the sea and the South Downs below. After your descent, it's time to feast at West Beach where a reserved table awaits with a spread fit for royalty. Think sandwiches, scones and a selection of cakes to please your sweet tooth. Soak in the seaside scenery and relive your sky-high adventure.

Price: From £20 per person. Drinks included: Tea & a glass of prosecco or cocktail. Location: 77 West Street, Brighton BN1 2RA

Enjoy afternoon tea with a twist at Revolution on West Street. Dive into a delicious spread featuring cheeseburger sliders, crispy fried chicken, roasted cauliflower bites and more. Save room for dessert with tempting treats like cookie dough s’mores and chocolate brownies. With its lively vibe, Revolution promises a relaxed, fun-filled atmosphere with a glass of prosecco or a cocktail making things even more special. Of course, tea is also available for tea lovers!

Price: From £20 per person. Drinks included: Tea & a bottle of fizz. Location: Your venue in Brighton

If you’re from the Brighton area but don’t fancy going out, the afternoon tea can come straight to your doorstep with this kit that’ll be delivered to your home or hired venue. Most treats are good to go right out of the box, but if a bit of assembly is needed, fear not because it's as easy as pie. You’ll enjoy chorizo madeleines, smoked salmon tarts and tomato parmesan biscuits. Expect classic delights with a modern twist. And for the sweet tooth in you, there's a variety of cakes, from chocolate choux buns to strawberry white chocolate cheesecake. Plus, don't miss out on those essential scones with jam and cream!

Price: From £50 per person. Drinks included: Tea & prosecco. Location: Brighton city centre