Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with a free family story-trail in Chichester

As part of local plans to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Chichester BID has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free story-trail in Chichester city centre. SUS-220419-152125001

This free experience lets families choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless, only a smartphone is needed.

Players will not only discover seven magical characters along the route, but they also get to see them burst to life in augmented reality and take selfies and record videos with them!

Chichester BID vice chair and CEO, Helen Marshall said: “The idea behind the trail is to encourage families to come into Chichester to explore and discover new parts of the city whilst learning about the Queen’s 70 year reign and to have some fun along the way!”

Running from April 30 until June 12, the trail will have seven check-in points around the city.

Families will be guided on their trip by a wonderful character called Sir Barnaby Beacon as he visits seven memorable and magical friends, including Charlie Crown and Theadora Throne, who have come to life from Buckingham Palace and gone on a trip to see Chichester.

The trail takes about forty-five minutes to complete but can be finished in more than one visit.

It’s completely free to take part and players win a free, digital fun pack at the end.

The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything.

Other activities organised by Chichester BID to mark the Platinum Jubilee in the city centre include a wonderful display of official Jubilee and Union Jack flags as well as street bunting and an increase in planting across the city. The team has also partnered up with Bunch Florist on West Street to create several special planters inspired by the Jubilee celebrations.

Visitors to the city throughout June can also enjoy a plethora of fabulous flower themed window displays as part of a Window Display Competition.

Finally, on Friday June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral will be hosting a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green.

A great opportunity to celebrate with friends and family in the heart of the city, everyone is welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy this free community get-together with live music, face painting and entertainment.