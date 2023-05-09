Edit Account-Sign Out
Celebrating diversity in Eastbourne in 2023

In partnership with Your Eastbourne BID, Diversity Resource international is organising a free event on Saturday July 1 with the overall theme to showcase a wide range of artists including poets, painters, dancers, and authors sharing their work and culture.

By Maria TayaoContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:38 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Celebrating Diversity 2023 is taking place at Eastbourne Town Centre on Terminus Road along Bankers Corner, for artwork exhibitions, an intimate staging area for poetry readings, street performances, cuisine and a substantial element of our festival is grassroots live music. To make this an accessible event, we are making it free for the public to attend.

Diversity Resource International (DRI) is a not-for-profit social enterprise to support ethnically diverse and migrant communities within the Sussex area. DRI’s focuses on community development which includes community engagement, development, and promoting access to other services and organisations. Standing by the core principles of fairness and equality, DRI’s programmes support individuals, helping to lead themselves, their organisations, and their communities. 

