Celebrating Women Who Resisted for Holocaust Memorial Day

She will offer two performances of the piece in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre on Saturday, January 27 – a piece commissioned by the Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day committee.

Kate will tell the stories of the extraordinary women of World War Two whose courage and bravery deserve to be better known, from Irena Sendler, Yukiko Sugihara, Sophie Scholl and Renia Kukielka to Mary Elmes, Noor Inayat Khan and Violette Szabo – a chance to hear about some of the heroines who stood firm against the evils of the Third Reich.

As Kate explains: “Clare Apel, who is the leader of Chichester District Council and is involved with the organisation of Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day, came to see my show Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries when I was playing at the Theatre Royal in Portsmouth. She loved the show and was blown away by the stories of many of the women that she had not heard of. She approached me and said would I consider writing a show for Holocaust Memorial Day, a short one-woman show bringing the stories together of the women who had stood firm against Nazi oppression and evil. I thought it was a fantastic idea.

Kate Mosse (contributed pic)

“I went back to my book to start with because the book covers all sorts of areas, women in science, in medicine, in the arts, writers and also very significantly women of courage many of whom are women who fought against oppression. And readers of mine will know that one third of my Languedoc trilogy is set in occupied Carcassonne, and the book is dedicated to two unknown women of the Carcassonne resistance. I had already written about how World War Two women's stories had been very much overlooked with one or two exceptions. I was particularly researching the Jewish women who had been written out not just of World War Two histories but also the Jewish histories, and the research was very fulfilling to do.