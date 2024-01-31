Cellophonics offer Valentine's concert in Chichester

It's a first tour for the four of them: “We have been going for quite a long time but in a very gentle way,” says Ben. “And now we are actually doing a tour, a mini-tour. We're going to Dublin and we're going up to the Lake District and we're playing Walton on Thames and Chichester and Stroud, our first tour. We played in the Festival of Chichester not last year but the summer before and that was our first proper event. It went very well and we were greatly encouraged by the lovely people that came and supported us, and someone suggested that we should play the cathedral! But she said ‘Can you think of anything more romantic than seeing four cellists on Valentine's Day?’ So that's what we are doing! We have commissioned a number of works from composers and on this occasion we're going to play a quartet that we commissioned during lockdown from Guy Barker. Guy is big in the jazz world. He's a jazz legend as a trumpeter and I know him through my work with the BBC Concert Orchestra. He was for several years our composer in residence and we did a lot of stuff with him. He has a classical bent to his composing. He has written violin concertos and he's done all sorts of serious stuff but we asked him if he would stay in the jazz world for us. He has written a piece inspired by trains, American trains, the trains that are like a mile long. One of them is called The Big Ugly which slowly goes up a mountainside.