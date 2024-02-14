BREAKING

Charity sale of second hand books

Local Charity, Friends of the Mombasa Children C.I.O. (Registered Charity Number 1155625) are seeking to help a school in Mombasa, Kenya equip a library with suitable children’s books. This set of bookshelves is typical of each classroom – there are only a few books on the shelves.
By Christopher AzzaroContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sale of Second Hand Books

Littlehampton United Church on Saturday 2nd March 10.00am – 3.00pm

There are plenty of Children’s books for sale in Kenya. Unfortunately they cost money!

Book shelves in need of booksBook shelves in need of books
Book shelves in need of books
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Our Charity, Friends of the Mombasa Children, has been given a large number of books to sell to raise funds for Unity School. We have many children’s books. Unfortunately books are heavy and transporting them to Kenya is very expensive. Not all the children’s books are suitable due to their cultural context.

    By selling the books in the UK, we will raise funds that will be spent in Kenya, by Unity School, to buy reading books and text books for the children.

    Our sale of books is on Saturday 2nd March at Littlehampton United Church. Open from 10am until 3pm. We will be selling children’s books at very low prices (from 10p) since we also believe that it is important for children in the UK to have books to read at home.

    Refreshments will be on sale and admission is free. We have hundreds of Children’s books, paperbacks and hardbacks for sale.

    Related topics:Kenya