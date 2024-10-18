Worthing Town Centre Scarecrow Trail will run from October 25 at 1pm to November 3. Organised by I Love Candy sweetshop, this is the 7th annual spooktacular scarecrow trail and it will be bigger and better than ever. Find the celebrity scarecrows in business windows for your chance to win a prize sweet hamper.

The Fox Inn at Patching is hosting a Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday, October 26, at 1pm. Activities include bouncy castles, a face painter and children's games in the marquee from 4pm to 6pm, and a fancy dress competition with prizes. Enjoy hot food, a scary walkabout with people on stilts and a fire show. The highlight will be a giant bonfire at 8pm and there is a DJ for evening entertainment.

For several years now, the popularity of Halloween in Angmering has grown from a few houses in Bramley Green to an annual community event throughout the village. Visitors come from near and far to see what residents have come up with for their houses, experience a true community atmosphere and have some spooky trick or treating fun. This year, a charity collection is being made for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ahha to make a donation. Visit the Halloween houses on the evening of October 31.

The WOMAD Pumpkin Trail on the evening of October 31 encourages families to dress up and head out to the streets of Worthing. A map on the WOMAD Pumpkin Trail group on Facebook indicates where trick or treaters are welcome and points out houses that are decorated. The community event aims to make trick or treating exciting. The rule is no pumpkin, no knocking.

Sompting Pumpkins is open October 19 and 20, 10am to 4pm, and October 26 to 31, 10am to 4pm. Entry to the 1,000-acre Lychpole Farm is via Halewick Lane, just off the A27 Sompting. It offers 25 different varieties of pumpkins to pick, as well as tractor and trailer rides, arts and crafts, food and drinks for sale as well as food demonstrations and recipe ideas.

In partnership with Freedom Leisure, Arun District Council is delighted to offer free 'spooktacular' parties this Halloween, at Littlehampton Wave on October 31 and Arun Leisure Centre in Felpham on November 1. Booking is essential, via the centres. Included is a disco, arts and crafts, party games and temporary tattoos. Spooky slushies and snack boxes will be available to purchase.

Take a walk in the woods, explore the changing season and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Try Clapham Woods, the Angmering Park Estate and Lancing Ring.

​Amberley Museum is offering interactive family-friendly activities during October half-term. The Not-So-Scary Spider Trail will run on October 26, 27 and 30, and November 3. Discover the fascinating world of spiders on a trail through the museum grounds, including some of the rarer species that live at the museum home. Pipe-Cleaner Spider Craft will run from October 30 to November 1, 11am to 3pm. Get creative and model a spider to take home as a souvenir. Woodturning with West Sussex Woodturners will be on November 1. Back by popular demand, this traditional woodturning demonstration allows visitors to try their hand at this historic craft and create their own small wooden keepsake to take home, £1.50 per person. Potion Bottles & Cauldrons will be in the pottery workshop every day from now until November 3, excluding November 1. Make a magical potion bottle or cauldron out of clay, £2.50 per person.

Ferring Scarecrow Festival is running from October 26 to November 3 to raise money for The Community Dementia Hive at Beehive Care in Ferring. This year's judge is TV fitness expert Lizzie Webb, known as Mad Lizzie, who moved to Ferring three years ago. Trail the village to find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters on the pumpkins to make a word or two. Maps available at The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, Ferring.

The National Trust's Sheffield Park has some of the most spectacular autumn scenes you will see in the country.

Fantastic indoor and outdoor fun is on offer at Weald & Downland Living Museum this half term. Activities exploring fire and light include a shadow box trail, spooky storytelling, a creation station and potion making.

Chichester Canal has a Hallowe’en themed family fun day on Monday, October 28, from 10am to 3pm in the Canal Heritage Centre. There will be lots of spooky activities for three to 11-year-olds, including decorating masks, toads and pebbles and Hallowe’en colouring. This is a free, drop-in event and no booking is required.

Spooktacular family Halloween boat trips are being run on board Richmond at Chichester Canal on Thursday, October 31, at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets £10 per person, to include squash and a biscuit, activities and treats.

It will be Roman Army Week at Fishbourne Roman Palace from Monday, October 28, to Friday, November 1, from 10am to 4pm. Have you got what it takes to be a Roman soldier?

Explore the 'super natural' at Arundel Wetland Centre with activities including wildlife spotting, bug hunting, potion crafting and spell making in the Outlook building.

