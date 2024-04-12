Chichester Antique and Vintage market set to return after 5 years

Chichester, West Sussex.

The ‘Chichester Antiques, Vintage and Decorative Arts’ market is set to take place on Sunday, April 21.

On Sunday, the market will be running from 10 am till 4 pm on North and East Street.

On the event organisers’ website, it says: “The fair offers a vast array of items including antiques, collectables, vintage & retro items as well as silver, militaria, postcards, furniture, gardenia, lighting, jewellery, textiles, together with bespoke decorative arts items such as paintings, illustration, glassware to name but a few.”

ACVR Events was established 10 years ago and has these markets running across a number of towns across Surrey, Hampshire and West Sussex.