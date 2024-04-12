Chichester Antique and Vintage market set to return after 5 years
The ‘Chichester Antiques, Vintage and Decorative Arts’ market is set to take place on Sunday, April 21.
On Sunday, the market will be running from 10 am till 4 pm on North and East Street.
On the event organisers’ website, it says: “The fair offers a vast array of items including antiques, collectables, vintage & retro items as well as silver, militaria, postcards, furniture, gardenia, lighting, jewellery, textiles, together with bespoke decorative arts items such as paintings, illustration, glassware to name but a few.”
ACVR Events was established 10 years ago and has these markets running across a number of towns across Surrey, Hampshire and West Sussex.
The event manager Jackie Edwards is set to save a ‘wealth’ of experience in instigating and setting up markets and events over the past 25 years in a variety of locations across the South and London.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.