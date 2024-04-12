Chichester Antique and Vintage market set to return after 5 years

After a long hiatus, one market is set to be returning to Chichester this month.
Chichester, West Sussex.

The ‘Chichester Antiques, Vintage and Decorative Arts’ market is set to take place on Sunday, April 21.

On Sunday, the market will be running from 10 am till 4 pm on North and East Street.

On the event organisers’ website, it says: “The fair offers a vast array of items including antiques, collectables, vintage & retro items as well as silver, militaria, postcards, furniture, gardenia, lighting, jewellery, textiles, together with bespoke decorative arts items such as paintings, illustration, glassware to name but a few.”

ACVR Events was established 10 years ago and has these markets running across a number of towns across Surrey, Hampshire and West Sussex.

The event manager Jackie Edwards is set to save a ‘wealth’ of experience in instigating and setting up markets and events over the past 25 years in a variety of locations across the South and London.

