The ‘Chichester Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts’ street market is making a welcome return after five years and promotes the ultimate in upcycling.

The market will be situated in North Street and East Street from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, April 21, and is one of three visits that the market will be making to the city in 2024.

Whatever people’s tastes, the market promises a huge array of interesting items including: clothing accessories; textiles; mid-century furniture and traditional homeware; kitchenalia; gardenalia; photograph; retro art and prints; vinyl records; jewellery; vintage and retro; quirky unusual finds and much more.

Organiser Jackie Edwards, says: “This exciting market is the ultimate in sustainability as all items are re-purposed and saved from landfill. Our expertise is in arranging speciality markets in historic market towns and cities in the south. We have a range of established dealers and enthusiasts that trade with us and who want to share their passion for all things quality and vintage with the public.

“In addition, members of the public who may have a start-up business or who are an entrepreneur are welcome to come on board. We want a wide range of items plus any creatives that fit the remit of a distinctive retro feel. We ideally want the market to have an overall eclectic vibe.”

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, who is Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Events, says: “We’re delighted to be working with Jackie to bring the Chichester Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts street market to the city.

"As part of our events strategy, wewantto attract more people to visit our beautiful district and see what it is has to offer. In particular, members of the public told us that they wanted to see more diverse and quality markets and this latest offering ticks all the boxes.

"I look forward to seeing lots of residents and visitors coming along to experience something a bit different.”