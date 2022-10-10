Chichester BID creates Spooky Surprise for families heading into the city this Half Term

Families are invited to take part in this free half term activity by simply downloading the LoyalFree App and scanning the QR codes in the windows of the nine participating businesses to help Wanda the Witch find the ingredients needed to cast her spell.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: “We are excited about welcoming lots of families into Chichester this half term to take part in this free and fabulously fun Halloween Trail. Creating free experiences like this for people to enjoy in Chichester city centre is an important part of our footfall driving strategy. As costs continue to rise, we want to make Chichester a go-to destination where families can visit feeling confident they will have a great day out together without having to spend a fortune. Whilst they enjoy taking part in our trail, our hope is they will treat themselves to a bite to eat and a spot of local shopping. It's crucial that everyone supports our city centre businesses as they continue to face incredibly tough trading conditions.”