An epic art adventure trail is being launched this February half term, giving families the chance to ‘get arty’ and discover more about the amazing artwork that fills the streets of Chichester city centre.

An epic art adventure trail is being launched this February half term, giving families the chance to ‘get arty’ and discover more about the amazing artwork that fills the streets of Chichester city centre.

The free children’s art trail, which will run from 10 – 20 February, has been created by Chichester BID in collaboration with Pallant House Gallery, Chichester Cathedral and The Novium Museum. All three venues are hosting a series of fabulously fun art workshops, craft sessions, treasure hunts and other activities for children of all ages to enjoy during half term week.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with some of Chichester’s most iconic cultural venues to create this epic art trail for kids. The city centre is a real hub for art, culture and history. We really hope this trail will inspire young people to discover more about the vibrant arts scene we have here, from 21st century street art to medieval stained glass windows. There are also some wonderful art related events that Pallant House Gallery, The Novium Museum and Chichester Cathedral are putting on this half term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children’s art trail can be completed by collecting a paper trail, containing a colourful map with interesting facts and questions to answer along the way, from one of the participating venues. There will also be a digital version of the trail on the LoyalFree App, which is free to download. All completed entries will be entered into a prize draw to win an art set from The Works plus a family ticket to the Magic of Middle Earth exhibition which opens 1 April at The Novium Museum.

Most Popular

An epic art adventure trail is being launched this February half term, giving families the chance to ‘get arty’ and discover more about the amazing artwork that fills the streets of Chichester city centre.

Tess Viljoen, Marketing Manager at Pallant House Gallery, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of new, inquisitive faces through the doors of Pallant House Gallery this half term as part of this wonderful trail. Entry is free for children, and they can pick up one of our ‘Ways of Looking’ bags on arrival, which has a guide and fun tools like magnifying glasses and kaleidoscopes to help them make the most of their visit. Also, during half term we are hosting two creative workshops for ages 7 years and up, using our ‘Sussex Landscape’ exhibition as inspiration for creating their own artworks. Spaces for these are limited and booking is essential.”

The Novium Museum will be hosting pirate themed activities throughout half term including interactive storytelling in the Guildhall at Priory Park, sword decorating craft sessions and a free pirate treasure trail around the Museum. In addition to the pirate activities,a freeArt of Chichester Family Day on Friday 17 February invites visitors of all ages to take part in a variety of fun creative activities to celebrate The Art of Chichester exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Cathedral on Friday 17, families are invited to join its artist-in-residence, Anne Grebby, for a special drop-in art workshop. Participants will be encouraged to use all of their senses to create a colourful masterpiece, inspired by the modern art in the Cathedral.