Chichester Boys Club celebrate Autism Acceptance Week
The Youth Led group which was formed in February 2023 celebrated it's 1st Year Anniversary having reached the milestone of all members being able to travel independently. The group continues to thrive and grow as the members transition into adulthood. The group have travelled to Portsmouth and Bognor Regis planning and budgeting the trips whilst navigating the Bus and Rail networks which can be very overwhelming.
The group meets every Saturday between 10am - 2pm and sessions cost just £1.
To become a member of this unique and talented group of people or to support them in anyway please contact the Youth Team of Chichester Boys Club on the following e-mail [email protected]