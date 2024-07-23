Chichester Cathedral hosts family workshops

Cathedral workshops are coming up (contributed pic)

Chichester Cathedral will be hosting two family workshops this summer, designed to bring history to life through art and creativity.

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “On Saturday, July 27, the Monumental Monarchs workshop will explore the Cathedral's renowned Tudor panel paintings by Lambert Barnard, featuring none other than the turbulent Tudor king, Henry VIII. The interactive session offers an array of arts and crafts, including adding embellishments to Henry’s robes and trying out portraiture skills by drawing the missing Kings and Queens from the panels, which were damaged during the English Civil War and when the Cathedral spire fell in 1861!

"Participants are invited to come dressed in their royal finery. On Saturday August 10, families are invited to become a history detective for the day at the Missing Treasures and The Civil War workshop. Throughout the session, families can explore the damage inflicted upon the Cathedral during the Siege of Chichester amidst the English Civil War, with activities including brass rubbing and reimagining the lost treasures. Both workshops have two sessions at 10am and 11am. Booking is advised, and a small fee is requested for the August 10 workshop to cover the cost of materials.”

