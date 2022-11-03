Chichester's festive market returns

The popular Christmas market, which takes place on East Street and North Street, will feature an array of stalls offering quirky and quality gifts, artwork, handmade crafts, and seasonal and specialty food and drinks stands.

There will be a chance to pick up Christmas gifts including handmade ceramics and pottery, original art pieces, glassware, jewellery, traditionally crafted toys, artisanal cheeses and meats, homemade pickles and chutneys and seasonal decorations.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming the Christmas market back to the city centre after a three-year break because of the pandemic,” says Councillor Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing, communications, licensing and events at Chichester District Council. “We know that people really enjoy visiting Chichester during the Christmas period and so we have been working hard to ensure that there is a high quality market for residents and visitors to browse.

“As a council we know how important it is to support all the businesses and we hope the market will encourage plenty of footfall during the festive season. The city centre has lots to offer, not just shops, but many cafes and restaurants, as well as events taking place at the Cathedral, The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery, and the Festival Theatre.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Christmas Market to share in what will be a happy atmosphere full of festive cheer, at what is a special time of year for many of us.”

The Christmas market will be open daily beginning Saturday, December 3 through to Friday, December 23, in Chichester city centre as follows: on Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 5:30pm (except Thursday December 15 & 22 when the market will stay open until 7pm for Chichester’s late night shopping events; and on Sundays from 10am to 4:30pm.

These are the opening times of the Christmas Market only, store opening times on the high street in the build up to Christmas will vary.

The market is organised and managed by Woodland Crafts Events Management, with co-operation from the Chichester BID team.

