Chichester cousins bring creativity to top trending local eco-centre with wellbeing retreat

When: 16th June 2024 Where: The Water Shed, Bosham, Chichester (as featured on Grand Designs and now viral on Cool Stays) At a time when the pressures of modern life are driving many to the brink, local Chichester artist and her artist cousin are stepping up to offer a sanctuary of creativity and calm.

On 16th June they will host a transformative ‘dopamine day’ retreat at The Water Shed in Bosham, designed to help combat the rising epidemic of burnout, stress, and malaise that so many of us face today.

Burnout, as recognised by the World Health Organization, is a syndrome marked by chronic physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. It's a state that can sap our productivity, dampen our morale, and seriously impact our health. The cousins have created a retreat to help address these challenges. Charlotte Deal, a local artist and printmaker known for her inspiring workshops in schools around the area, teams up with her London-based cousin Lou Hamilton, an artist, author, creative coach, and host of the top-ranking Brave New Girls podcast.

Together, they offer the "Creative Transformation Retreat"—a unique opportunity to hit the reset button and recharge in a supportive and nurturing environment. The retreat promises to deliver a blend of mindfulness practices, creative exploration, and nature immersion, all designed to help attendees reconnect with themselves and rediscover their sense of purpose and joy.

The Water Shed in Bosham

Participants can expect a well-rounded program that includes yoga to soothe and release tension, cold water therapy in the eco-centre's natural pool to invigorate and energise, and workshops aimed at unlocking each individual’s creative potential. Charlotte and Lou approach these workshops with a belief that anyone can make marks and create art; there’s no competition, no judgement, only encouragement and support. Their goal is to help every participant tap into their creativity for personal wellbeing.

"We need time out to practice mindfulness, to have a sense of meaning, purpose, and autonomy," says Charlotte. "We need to be creative and playful, to breathe and feel close to nature. Our retreat is designed to provide all these elements and more."

The Water Shed, a haven of tranquility featured on Grand Designs and Cool Stays, provides the perfect backdrop for this retreat. Its serene setting in Bosham offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the restorative activities on offer.

Lou Hamilton adds, "Our Creative Transformation Retreat is not just about art. It's about holistic self-care. We incorporate nutrition, movement, flow-state activities, breath-work, cold water immersion, and sound therapy. All these practices are aimed at activating the vagus nerve, promoting a relaxed, open channel between the gut and brain, and fostering a deeper connection with our inner selves."

Lou Hamilton teaching a class

Attendees will leave with a sense of accomplishment and a clearer direction of where they want to go. More importantly, they'll gain creative self-care tools that can be integrated into their daily lives to foster ongoing wellbeing and fulfilment.

For those feeling the weight of corporate burnout, menopausal meltdown, or midlife malaise, the Creative Transformation Retreat offers a lifeline. It’s a chance to step back, breathe, and find clarity amidst the chaos.

For more information and to book your place at the retreat, visit Brave New Girls Creative Transformation Retreat. louhamiltonart.com/creative-transformation-retreats/