Chichester Creatives Spring Market - Sunday 14th April

Wild City is a local nature-inspired arts company that provides professional creative services to West Sussex and Hampshire. We are a small family business with BIG ideas and are excited to welcome you to our first Creative Market on Sunday 14th April.

In collaboration with The Duke & Rye, we are reimagining this space as a bustling market venue! This beautiful historic building was originally named and used as the Church of St Peter the Great. It was later known as St Peter's Market and housed 19 local antique traders in the 1980/90's. Now used as a bar & restaurant, we are excited to fill this space once again with 19 creative traders.

Embrace community spirit & join in the fun!

Chichester Creatives Spring Market

At Wild City, we are passionate about bringing creativity and nature to urban communities, to encourage imagination, social interaction and wellbeing. We believe in the importance of art, and the power that it holds within the maker and the customer, whether that's through music, nature, photography, illustration, performance, printmaking or anything else crafty!

Come and meet local creatives selling a variety of unqiue, handmade items including art, crafts, jewellery, home-ware, candles, cosmetics and gifts.

Children's Activities:

Get involved in a FREE drop in children's activity provided by Wild City and led by local Charity, Sage House (Dementia Support). Donations are greatly appreciated, with 100% of proceeds helping to support local families live well with dementia. Children will have the opportunity to create their own spring themed artists book using collage and crayons. This activity is suitable for ages 4+ with parent/carer supervision, and there will be colouring sheets and paper supplied for younger visitors! This is a drop in activity so no booking is required, however there may be a short wait depending on visitor numbers.

Free Children's Drop In Activity

There will also be a facepainter, for all ages to embrace their creative flare!

Food & Drink:

The Duke & Rye team will be providing refreshments throughout the day, serving food and hot & cold drinks.

Details:

Date: Sunday 14th April 2024

Location: The Duke & Rye, West Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1QU

Time: 12PM - 4PM

More info:

For more information, please visit our website: www.wild-city.uk, email: [email protected] or follow us on Social Media: @wildcity.uk (Facebook / Instagram)