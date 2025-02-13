Chichester Festival Theatre 2025: all the plays and how to book

This summer’s Chichester Festival Theatre productions, announced today and running from April to October, will be:

•Tom Rosenthal in THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR by Nikolai Gogol, a new adaptation by Phil Porter, directed by Gregory Doran, April 25-May 24, Festival Theatre.

Gogol’s inventive 19th century satire of skulduggery, mistaken identity and human absurdity spirals into dizzying levels of comic hysteria in Phil Porter’s new version. The bureaucrats in a remote provincial town are panicking. Word has gone round that a bigwig government inspector is heading their way. And things are far from ideal.

Actor and comedian Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinner, Plebs, Manhood) plays Khlestakov. Gregory Doran, former artistic director of the RSC (2012-2023), makes his Chichester debut as director.

•Mark Addy and Jenna Russell in THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY, a new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her own multi million-selling novel, directed by Katy Rudd, May 5-June 14, Minerva Theatre.

Harold Fry – grey, tired and lonely – receives a letter from an old friend and heads out to post his reply. And keeps walking. From South Devon to Berwick upon Tweed. Leaving his bewildered wife Maureen behind. Because Harold is trying to make up for lost time, confront the ghosts in his past, and – perhaps – keep someone alive. As word spreads of his unlikely pilgrimage, a whole company of lost souls join him on his quest.

Mark Addy, whose screen credits include The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones, plays Harold. Jenna Russell returns to Chichester as Maureen.

•Natalie Dormer in ANNA KARENINA by Leo Tolstoy, a new adaptation by Phillip Breen, directed by Phillip Breen, June 7-28, Festival Theatre.

Across the vast panorama of 19th-century Russia – from the glittering salons of Moscow and St Petersburg to its remote country estates – everyone is searching for answers in a society on the brink of collapse. Anna Karenina, the beautiful wife of a powerful government official, dares to step outside the bounds of society to risk a dangerous and destructive love affair with the magnetic Count Vronsky.

•Beverley Knight in MARIE AND ROSETTA by George Brant, directed by Monique Touko a co-production with Rose Theatre and ETT, June 25-July 26, Minerva Theatre.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the roof-raising ‘godmother of rock ‘n’ roll’, influenced countless musicians from Elvis to Johnny Cash. This intimate portrait of Rosetta and her beloved singing partner Marie Knight restores these forgotten musical heroines to the spotlight as one of the most remarkable and revolutionary duos in music history.

•TOP HAT, music & lyrics by Irving Berlin, based on RKO's Motion Picture, adapted for the stage by Matthew White & Howard Jacques, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, July 14-September 6, Festival Theatre.

Top Hat offers a heady romantic cocktail laced with sparklingly witty dialogue, stunning choreography, lavish sets and gorgeous costumes. Irving Berlin’s score includes some of Hollywood’s greatest songs, Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Top Hat White Tie and Tails and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

When Broadway star Jerry Travers arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with model Dale Tremont whose beauty sleep is rudely interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers. Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her – but the path of true love never does run smooth.

•CHOIR by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, directed by Hannah Joss, August 2-30, Minerva Theatre.

Heartwarming, funny and packed with contemporary songs, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti’s new comedy with music promises a thoroughly entertaining night out. Morgan runs a community choir who meet weekly in a room above the local pub to sing great pop songs, chat and drink. The choir are busy rehearsing a concert to raise money for young Freddie to go to music college. And when a TV producer invites them to perform on national television, Morgan seizes her opportunity to hit the big time.

•Giles Terera in HAMLET by William Shakespeare, directed by Justin Audibert, September 6-October 4, Minerva Theatre.

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. The death of his father, the king, turns Hamlet’s world upside down. Amidst a maelstrom of grief, suspicion and doubt, he embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery in which the betrayal of friends and family – and the decay at the heart of the state – are laid bare.

Justin Audibert, artistic director of CFT, directs Chichester’s first-ever production of Shakespeare’s supreme tragedy. Giles Terera, winner of an Olivier Award for Hamilton (West End), and Critics’ Circle Best Actor Award for Blues for an Alabama Sky and the title role in Othello at the National Theatre, plays Hamlet.

•William Golding’s LORD OF THE FLIES, adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams, directed by Anthony Lau, September 19-October 11, Festival Theatre.

William Golding’s compelling adventure takes us into the heart of darkness. A plane crash on a desert island abandons a group of young survivors to fend for themselves. Quickly, tribal loyalties start to form. Despite attempts by Ralph and Piggy to keep order, school rules are shed along with their uniforms, and friendly alliances fast become ferocious divisions.

•SAFE SPACE by Jamie Bogyo, directed by Roy Alexander Weise, October 11-November 8, Minerva Theatre.

The winds of change are blowing through the elite ivy-league halls of one of America’s most prestigious universities. For students Isaiah, Connor, Annabelle, Omar and Stacy, on the precipice of starting their adult lives, life is no longer about getting through a political science lecture with a hangover and auditioning for the school acapella group. Confronting the injustices of the past is top of the agenda – starting with the fact that the college is named after a notorious defender of slavery. Jamie Bogyo’s new play takes us into the volatile quicksand of campus politics in the dying months of Obama’s presidency.

•Stiles and Drewe’s THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, music by George Stiles, book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, a co-production with Unicorn Theatre, December 6-28, Minerva Theatre.

Devoted Mother Pig is raising her three little pigs – sporty Bar, nature-loving Bee and bookworm Q – after Father Pig was gobbled by the Big Bad Wolf. But when their home starts looking like a really messy pigsty, Mother encourages her fast-growing youngsters to make their own way in the big wide world. Bar, Bee and Q set about building their own houses from straw, sticks and bricks. But can they get the better of the huffing, puffing, always hungry (and a bit misunderstood) Big Bad Wolf? For ages three to seven.

•A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS by Matt Haig, adapted for the stage by Philip Wilson, music by Tom Brady, lyrics by Philip Wilson and Tom Brady, directed by Dale Rooks, performed by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre in their 40th anniversary year, December 15-31.

A magical tale that tells the true story of Father Christmas. For 11-year-old Nikolas, whose nickname is Christmas because he was born on December 25, life isn’t easy. With only a doll made out of a turnip to keep him company, he believes in happiness but isn’t happy very often. Until the day he sets out on an extraordinary quest…

Priority booking for Friends & Champions of Chichester Festival Theatre opens: Saturday, February 22 (online and booking forms only); Tuesday, February 25 (phone and in person). Booking for groups and schools opens: Thursday, February 27. General booking opens: Saturday, March 1 (online only); Tuesday, March 4 (phone and in person). Tickets from £10: cft.org.uk or 01243 781312. Also Prologue: 9,000 £5 tickets are available for 16-30 year-olds across all Festival 2025 productions; sign up for free at cft.org.uk/prologue.