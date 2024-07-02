Chichester Festival Theatre’s Oliver! poised to open

Simon Lipkin (photo by Matt Crockett)

Chichester Festival Theatre’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s brand-new production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! is nearly ready to open this summer.

Revised by Cameron Mackintosh and directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, it runs from July 8-September 7. The show will transfer to London’s Gielgud Theatre from December 14.

Joining the previously announced Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls, Avenue Q) as Fagin, Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, The Bodyguard) as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Henry VI, Wicked) as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins (Les Misérables, BBC’s Dodger) as the Artful Dodger and Philip Franks (The Rocky Horror Show, Witness for the Prosecution) as Mr Brownlow, are Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as Mr Bumble; Katy Secombe (The Music Man, Les Misérables) as Widow Corney; Stephen Matthews (Strictly Ballroom, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Mr Sowerberry/Dr Grimwig; and Jamie Birkett (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia The Party) as Mrs Sowerberry/Mrs Bedwin.

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Fagin’s Gang). The ensemble members/swings are: Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark. Sharing the role of Oliver Twist are Cian Eagle-Service (The Witches, Les Misérables), Raphael Korniets (The Snowman) and Jack Philpott (The Witches, Matilda). Following a nationwide search where hundreds of children from all around the country came to London to audition, the younger roles in Fagin’s gang are shared by Toba Agbelusi, Zoe Akinyosade, Ben Birch, Finley Burrows, Preston Cropp, Benjamin Dalton, Kylan Michael Denis, Sebastian Elton, Liam Findlay, Rudy Gibson, Stanley Guy, George Hamblin, Lily Hanna, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Grace King, Cooper McCrae, Jonny Niland, Hugo Pechey, William Skinner, Dylan Xavier and Aaron Zhao. Rudy Gibson, Charlie Hodson-Prior and William Skinner will also perform as Alternate Artful Dodger.

Matthew Bourne said: “When the ground-breaking original production of Oliver! opened in 1960 the brilliant young cast was led by Ron Moody, Georgia Brown and Barry Humphries! None of them household names at the time but their performances would soon become the stuff of theatrical legend. I’m delighted to be announcing our similarly brilliant and youthful cast who will bring fresh life to Lionel Bart’s beloved masterpiece, creating an Oliver! for today whilst staying true to the joyous spirit of its creator.”