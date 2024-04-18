Chichester Fringe confirms 2024 line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Bowness, director, said: “We’re so excited to announce our brand new line-up of artists for 2024. Chichester Fringe has a huge selection of shows, from plays to musicals, music to poetry… you may even get a sneak preview of a stand-up comedian’s new show before it hits the Edinburgh Fringe! Discover something new on your doorstep.

“This year’s fringe programme kicks off with the return of New Theatre Night, at One-O-Four, The Hornet, on May 31 featuring four short theatre pieces including Kitchen Sink Productions, Emma True, Steven Finley and Jack Stone. Brand-new shows also take over New Park Centre’s Studio throughout the Fringe, from poetry to drag, as well as stand-up comedy from comedians including Farah Sharp, Phil Green, Natalie Bryce, Ben Ashurst and more. In the Roundhill Picture Palace, a magical 13-seater space, witness some unique magic from The Crooked Croupier and Mark Flynn on various dates throughout the Fringe!

“There are even more venues hosting Fringe events this year including the City Council building where Kuckoo Theatre and Frew Productions perform on June 1.

Zac Zac Zoom, new play by Zachary Loram (Photographer Jim Wakefield)

“Chichester City Arts Centre will host a variety of shows between June 8-9: The Harvey Stinton Juggling Show, Lavery’s EP Release Tour, Two by Jim Cartwright and Head2Head Sensory Theatre, performing Thumb Sized Grimm, a fully interactive show. Pre-recorded VOCAs (big Macs) will be available for those with communication needs to join in the fun. It’s suitable for all including those with visual, hearing, sensory impairments, autism, PMLD and SLD.

“That’s not all, Chichester Fringe has a new local sponsor: La Fish! The small family run fish and chip business is a huge part of the local community.”

Katie Bennett, Chichester Fringe director, said: “The support Yoddi has shown us since we started the Fringe has been so encouraging. We are thrilled and grateful to have La Fish on board as a sponsor.”

Josh added: “After great success last year many shows are returning including The Chichester Fringe Cabaret Show, this time live from The Taco Box. Comedy on the Canal also takes to the waves again after two years of sell-out shows. Back by popular demand is Epic Comedy and The Chichester Fringe New Comedy Act of the Year Competition 2024! 20 comedians from Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey will be competing to become Chichester Fringe's New Act of the Year.

"The competition will be run over two heats on June 4 and 6, with the grand final on June 11. The winner will perform on the pro Chichester Fringe show on June 13, alongside some of the top names on the UK comedy circuit.