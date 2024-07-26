Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester International Film Festival returns this August under new artistic director Walter Francisco who is promising to bring “a fresh and dynamic vision” to the annual event.

Now in its 32nd year, the Festival will run from August 9-25 and promises to offer a programme of exciting film screenings, exclusive premieres and a host of new live events to captivate its audiences. This year’s Festival will once again kick off with open-air screenings from August 9-11, but this time with five films. The full 2024 Film Festival programme will be released on July 24. To find out more about the Chichester International Film Festival, visit chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “Using bright LED technology, and set against the picturesque backdrop of Priory Park in Chichester, families can enjoy a picnic in the sunshine and watch afternoon screenings of The Lego Movie and Wonka (in aid of Stonepillow). For those wanting to savour the wonder of cinema under the stars, there will be evening screenings of Barbie, Dirty Dancing and Stop Making Sense, the iconic concert film featuring Talking Heads.

“The Festival's opening gala will take place on Wednesday, August 14 with a combined supper at Brasserie Blanc Chichester where guests can experience an evening of fine cuisine and cinematic excellence. The restaurant will also host the closing gala supper on August 25 to mark the end of another successful year of the south coast’s biggest film festival. Aiming to take Chichester International Film Festival out to a wider audience, there will be a number of additional host venues across the region including St Paul’s in Chichester, Littlehampton’s Windmill Cinema, The Spring in Havant and Little Lightning in Lurgashall.”

Walter Francisco (contributed pic)

Walter Francisco said: “My vision is to grow the film festival and make it as accessible as possible to everyone living in the region. One of my aims for 2024 has been to partner with other venues to create more opportunities for film lovers to experience the Festival programming on a screen near them.”