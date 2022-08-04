Chichester Legal Walk set to return to the city

London Legal Support Trust (LLST) have confirmed that the Chichester Legal Walk is back for the twilight of the summer on Monday, September 12.

The ten kilometre sponsored walk unites local law firms, barristers’ chambers, advice agencies, in house legal departments, and students to raise both awareness and funds for the provision of pro bono legal advice to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

For this year, Dame Claire Moriarty, CEO of Citizens Advice, will be joining the walk which starts at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

In 2021, the Chichester Legal Walk raised over £3,500. The demand for advice services, especially in the areas of debt, benefits, homelessness and housing has increased dramatically during the pandemic, and this has increased again due to the rapid rise in cost of living.

So, the funds raised by the walk are more important than ever this year. Taking part in the Chichester Legal Walk raises vital funds for local advice agencies including Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester, Citizens Advice Havant, and Citizens Advice in West Sussex.

Luca Badioli, CEO of Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester, said: “The support from the walk is vital at a time when a large proportion of our services are under ever increasing strain, not only from the pressure of the pandemic, but the well-publicised rise in cost of living.

"The Chichester walk means we have the potential to change the course of someone’s life by allowing us to support them facing issues such as discrimination, employment, or poverty to name a few.”

Teams will begin to arrive from 4.30pm for the circular route which starts and ends at the Chichester Festival Theatre with a free drink’s reception. The walk will also incorporate some of the new Platinum Jubilee Country Park greenery.

LLST welcome any organisation, or individual, who are passionate about the fantastic cause of supporting their local community. There is still plenty of time for new teams to join, LLST will set up a fundraising page, and send regular newsletters in the lead up to the event so you have all the fundraising tips and logistical information you need.