The details of Chichester’s 2022 Remembrance Day service have been confirmed.

The service of remembrance in the city on Sunday, November 13 with the Parade starting at 10.35am.

The Parade will form up in East Street, the ‘front’ of the Parade, with the 461 Chichester Squadron Air Training Corps band leading, will be at the bottom end of the pedestrian precinct in East Street.

The Parade will then march down East Street, into Eastgate Square, St Pancras and muster in Litten Gardens.

The ​bugle calls 'Last Post' and ‘Reveille' ​will be played by a member of the Chichester City Band and Charlie Slark of the Royal British Legion who will say both The Exhortation (Last Post) and Kohima (Reveille).

