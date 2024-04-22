Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by The Novium Museum, Chichester Roman Week takes place every May half term and offers a diverse and engaging range of events and activities across the city and surrounding areas, designed to engage visitors of all ages.

This year's Roman Week will run from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester was first established as Noviomagnus Reginorum, which translates to 'New market of the proud people', after the Roman invasion in AD43. The Roman legacy can be found across the city, including magnificent features such as the Roman walls surrounding the city and the Roman bath house located in The Novium Museum.

This year's Roman Week will run from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1.

The highlight event of the week welcomes leading re-enactment group Legio Secunda Augusta back to Chichester for a ’Romans at the Museum’ day on Wednesday, May 29. Taking place at The Novium Museum, the event will bring the Roman period to life with everything from gladiators in combat, to Roman soldiers in action. Other demonstrations will cover aspects of civilian life including home life, slavery and religion. This immersive event will be free to attend, with donations welcome.

Some special new events have been added to this year’s Roman Week, including an interactive storytelling workshop with Chris North, of ‘Freedom Through Fun’. Recommended for children aged 5 to 10 years, children will creatively explore what life was like for both Romans and Celts.

Using drama, fabrics, musical instruments, artefacts, imagination and fun, participants will be enabled to lift history off the page and immerse themselves in a different and memorable world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also new to this year’s programme is a unique Roman poetry and music evening, overlooking Chichester’s Roman bath house. In collaboration with South Downs Poetry Festival and with thanks to guidance from Armand D’Angour — Professor of Classics at Jesus College, Oxford — a recital of the famous lyric odes by Horace will transport visitors to ancient Rome.

Guest poet Timothy Adès will be reading his own translations from Horace and other poets, overlooking the splendid Roman bath house.

Visitors will also be able to experience two mosaic workshops — one for children, and one for adults. Children can create their own ‘mosaic masterpiece’ using air drying clay, while adults will use paper instead of tiles to create a traditional Roman-style mosaic.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: "Roman Week is an established highlight in the district's events calendar, and we are so pleased to be able to bring such a fantastic range of events to Chichester again this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our interactive re-enactment event has been extremely popular and a real crowd-pleaser in previous years. This year will see an exciting new take on the event, with Legio Secunda Augusta taking over The Novium Museum for the day — this event is sure to be a hit for all ages!”

Fishbourne Roman Palace, Butser Ancient Farm, Pallant House Gallery and Chichester Cinema at New Park will also be running events throughout the week.