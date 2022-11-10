Chichester Rotary Club to plant tree to honour life of Queen Elizabeth II

The tree will be planted by Lady Emma Barnard, Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, supported by civic leaders such as Cllr Pete Barnard, Chair of West Sussex County Council, Cllr Elizabeth Hamilton, Chair of Chichester District Council and Mr Paul Rolfe, Chair of Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

There will also be a dedication by the Very Rev Stephen Wayne, Dean of Chichester Cathedral.

The tree planting is sponsored and organised by the three Chichester Rotary Clubs in association with Chichester District Council

On Monday, November 21 at 2.45pm there will be a historic Tree Planting Ceremony to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II at Jubilee Gardens in Chichester.

Members of the public are welcome at what will be an historic event providing a continuing memorial as the tree grows and matures in Jubilee Gardens.