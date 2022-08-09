Chichester School to host Family Fun Day in aid of charity

On August 27, from midday, a variety of different events and activities will be on display including classic cars, dog show and face painting.

Sue Acaster, a committee member for the MNDA said: “I lost my Husband to MND August and it’s a disease that eventually takes away all muscle movement. Himself a fairly young, active Worthing businessman – just for us all to get out and appreciate being able to move and have fun is something he would wholeheartedly loved to leave as his legacy.

Entry to the event will cost £5 per adult , children £3 with under fives being free.

Westbourne House School is set to host a Family Fun Day and BBQ in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Donations will be accepted on the day, but not necessary with tickets