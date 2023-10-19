Chichester therapist announces the second date of 'The Art of Living with the Elements’ workshop

Local therapist, Lizzie Slowe has announced the date for her second workshop, in her new series called ‘The Art of Living with the Elements’. Focusing on the season of autumn and the metal element, the workshop will take place on Sunday 5th November at West Stoke Village Hall.

"I am thrilled to be running the second workshop. Autumn is a season of transformation and the metal element teaches us to let go of what no longer serves us, just as the trees and plants gracefully release their leaves. It provides us with the opportunity to take inventory, of feelings contained, re-organizing internally, of releasing what we don’t want to carry into the winter with us,” commented Lizzie.

Lizzie then added: “In today's society, we are all so busy it is important that we allocate time to invest in our own well-being and cultivate a sense of balance. My workshops aim to support attendees to find that space and time, whilst they gain an understanding of the Taoist system of energy, associated with the season and elements, plus practical advice and tips, to guide them towards healthier and more harmonious living.”

The workshops designed and run by Lizzie Slowe, allow attendees to benefit from Lizzie's distinctive approach to healing and personal growth. A practitioner and teacher of Chi Kung, Shiatsu, and Equine Facilitated Therapy, her three therapies are rooted in Taoist philosophy, which she harnesses to assist individuals seeking harmony within themselves and their lives.

